Canadian Sikh Lynched in Punjab Over Objection to Loud Music

Mohali: A Canadian Sikh, who had come to India last month, was allegedly lynched to death by locals in Mohali after he raised objection over the loud music.

The 24-year-old victim Pradeep Singh had come to Anandpur Sahib in Punjab in February. He was a permanent resident of Canada. The Mohali police said a case has been registered and the accused has been identified as Niranjan Singh.

“The victim, Pradeep Singh had worn the dress code of Nihangs at the time of the incident. So far he has not been found linked to any Nihang group,” SSP Mohali told reporters here. The police have also asked the people to not believe in any rumours.

The family members of the victim have alleged that Pradeep was on his way to Mohali. He saw some ‘hooligans’ playing inappropriate songs in a car in full public view. When he tried to reason out with them, he was attacked by the hooligans and Pradeep died on the spot, local media reported quoting family members of the victim.

