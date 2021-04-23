The UAE and Canadian governments have declared that flights from India and Pakistan will be banned due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. According to the sources, the UAE has imposed a 10-day travel ban on India, effective Sunday, due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.

The UAE travel ban will come into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, and will be reviewed after 10 days, according to Gulf News. Passengers who have transited through India in the previous 14 days are also not allowed to board flights to the UAE from any other destination.

Departure flights, on the other hand, will continue to operate. UAE citizens, diplomatic passport holders, and official delegations are exempted from the above conditions.

According to Khaleej Times, people are barred from booking flights from the UAE to Indian destinations after April 24 on the Emirates, Etihad, FlyDubai, and Air Arabia websites.

Meanwhile, Canada also said that it would ban all flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days due to the increase in the number of coronavirus.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra tweeted that, "Suspending flights from India and Pakistan to Canada for 30 days will help manage the elevated risk of imported cases of COVID-19 and variants of concern into Canada during a time of increasing pressure on our health care system."

Not only the UAE and Canada but also other nations like the US, Australia, Hong Kong, the UK, Pakistan, and New Zealand have already released fresh travel advisories for their citizens, asking them to avoid travelling to/from India.

