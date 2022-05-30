Canada Based Gangster Goldy Brar Suspected in Sidhu Moose Wala Murder

Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday, May 29. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Goldy Brar said, "Sachin Bishnoi Dhattaranwali, Lawrence Bishnoi, and I are behind the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala." He also said that he killed Sidhu to avenge the death of Vicky Middukhera.

Reports claim that Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar was also involved in the murder of a Youth Congress leader Gurlal Pehalwan. Goldy is now living in Canada and is operating from there through a module in Punjab. Brar is a native of the Faridkot district in the state.

According to the reports, Vicky Middukhera who was very close to Punjab gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was murdered in broad daylight in Mohali on 8 August 2021. The name of Shagan Preet Singh, the manager of Sidhu Moose Wala, had cropped up in connection with the murder. Shagan Preet Singh had fled from India and reached Australia before the police could reach him.

