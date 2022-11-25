Can’t Use Amitabh Bachchan’s Name, Photo or Voice Without Consent: Delhi High Court

New Delhi: Veteran Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s name, photo, voice or any of his characteristics cannot be used for personal or commercial reasons without seeking the actor’s permission, the Delhi High Court ruled on Friday.



The Bollywood legend had approached the High Court seeking protection of his publicity rights against infringement. He also sought an interim injunction stopping four of the defendants from transferring, alienating or creating any third party rights in respect to domain names amitabhbachchan.com and amitabhbachchan.in

The high court passed an interim ex-parte injunction in Amitabh’s favour as the actor sought protection of his publicity rights against the Kaun Banega Crorepati lottery scam and other online scams in which fraudsters were misusing his photo and voice to cheat the public.

The court gave directions to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and telecom service providers to remove flagged content.

“It cannot seriously be disputed that the plaintiff is a well-known personality and is also represented in various advertisements,” Justice Navin Chawla said.

Eminent lawyer Harish Salve, who appeared for Bachchan in the case, told the court that ‘Someone is making t-shirts and started putting his face on them. Someone is selling his poster. Someone has gone and registered a domain name, amitabhbachchan.com. This is why we have come.’

