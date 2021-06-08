Can Lightning Kill? Well, 27 People Died In West Bengal

In a tragic incident, at least 27 persons were killed in lightning strikes in three districts of South Bengal on Monday. A state disaster management official said that nine people died each in Murshidabad and Hooghly districts and two in the Purba Medinipur district.

A total of three people have been injured in the lightning strikes in the Murshidabad district. They have been admitted to the Jangipur hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each for the died and Rs. 50,000 for the injured.

PM Modi took to his Twitter and tweeted, "My thoughts are with all those who lost their near and dear ones due to lightning in parts of West Bengal. May the injured recover at the earliest."

The Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet, "PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs.2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to lightning in various parts of West Bengal. Rs.50,000 would be given to the injured."

Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, Murshidabad, Purulia, Bankura and Nadia experienced thunderstorms, pre-monsoon showers occurred in various parts of these districts on Monday.

Weatherman Sujib Kar said, "There is a low pressure over Bay of Bengal and there will be incidents of more lighting and thunderstorms in entire June in West Bengal due to humid weather."

The weather office forecast a heavy to very heavy rain in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling and Alipurduar, and heavy rain is expected in Coochbehar, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri till Wednesday morning.Lighti