Jammu: The bodies of two terrorists who were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday night have been recovered, the Army officials said.

According to Indian Army officials, the two infiltrators from Pakistan were killed along the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district late Monday night when they tried to infiltrate into this side of the LoC in the dark. One AK rifle, ammunition and some Pakistani currency were also recovered, the official added.

#WATCH | On Aug 22, suspicious movement of 2 terrorists from Pakistan-based terror orgs approx 150m on Indian side of LoC was detected. Blast was thereafter observed & it was assessed that they stepped over minefield. Later, bodies were seen. Today bodies recovered: Army Sources pic.twitter.com/EP2IzVYq9L — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

Army troops, who were observing the movement of the terrorists, laid a cordon and started a search of the area on Tuesday morning as one of the terrorists stepped over a landmine causing an explosion around 10 pm on Monday.

The army personnel conducted a reconnaissance of the general area where the infiltration was attempted with the help of a quadcopter and two bodies were sighted, a defence spokesman said.

Meanwhile, a captured terrorist Tabarak Hussain (32) has confessed on camera Pakistan’s role in the terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Hussain, a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was arrested by the Indian security forces in an injured condition on Sunday while he was trying to infiltrate into this side from across the border.

#WATCH | Tabarak Hussain, a fidayeen suicide attacker from PoK, captured by the Indian Army on 21 August at LOC in Jhangar sector of Naushera, Rajouri, says he was tasked by Pakistan Army's Col. Yunus to attack the Indian Army for around Rs 30,000 pic.twitter.com/UWsz5tdh2L — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

He is currently undergoing treatment at an Army hospital. He told ANI that he had been sent along with three to four other terrorists and were paid money by a Pakistani Colonel Yunus Choudharu to carry out a ‘fidayeen’ attack on India soldiers after crossing the LoC. He was injured by the bulletin from an Indian army jawan while his accomplice managed to escape.



(With ANI inputs)