On Cam: Karnataka Minister Slaps Woman, Congress Demands Sacking of Minister

Oct 23, 2022, 17:31 IST
Bengaluru: A video of Karnataka minister V Somanna is going viral on social media in which the BJP leader is shown as slapping a woman at an event on Saturday where he was distributing land titles among the beneficiaries. 

The Minister of Infrastructure Development of Karnataka was distributing land titles among the beneficiaries in Hangala village of Chamarajanagar district and he was confronted by a woman who was visibly upset over not receiving a land title. The visibly shocked minister then slapped her. The BJP minister has reportedly apologised to her. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has sought an explanation from the Infrastructure Development minister. 

After the purported video clip went viral, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala condemned the incident and criticised the BJP. He asked the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai whether the minister will be dismissed. He said “arrogance has gone to the heads of the Ministers of BJP”. 

As per reports, about 175 people were eligible to receive the title deeds for land regularisation in rural areas under Section 94C of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act. It has been alleged that the beneficiaries were not appropriately selected and that was the reason for the altercation. Another Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also sought the sacking of the State minister Somanna. 

