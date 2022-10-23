On Cam: Karnataka Minister Slaps Woman, Congress Demands Sacking of Minister

Bengaluru: A video of Karnataka minister V Somanna is going viral on social media in which the BJP leader is shown as slapping a woman at an event on Saturday where he was distributing land titles among the beneficiaries.

The Minister of Infrastructure Development of Karnataka was distributing land titles among the beneficiaries in Hangala village of Chamarajanagar district and he was confronted by a woman who was visibly upset over not receiving a land title. The visibly shocked minister then slapped her. The BJP minister has reportedly apologised to her. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has sought an explanation from the Infrastructure Development minister.

After the purported video clip went viral, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala condemned the incident and criticised the BJP. He asked the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai whether the minister will be dismissed. He said “arrogance has gone to the heads of the Ministers of BJP”.

Arrogance has gone to the head of BJP Ministers & leaders in #Karnataka. On one hand, people suffer the huge brunt of #40PercentComission & on the other, women get slapped by ministers drunk with power. Where is our PM? Will u dismiss the Minister, Mr. Bommai?#AntiWomenBJP https://t.co/0sq4J40ViK — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 23, 2022

As per reports, about 175 people were eligible to receive the title deeds for land regularisation in rural areas under Section 94C of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act. It has been alleged that the beneficiaries were not appropriately selected and that was the reason for the altercation. Another Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also sought the sacking of the State minister Somanna.

What a difference from the way @RahulGandhi began the Karnataka leg of #BharatJodoYatra from the very same Gundlupet on 30th September! This shameless man should be sacked immediately! https://t.co/doPz27D0aH — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 23, 2022

