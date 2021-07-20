Cadbury Dairy Milk Contains Beef? Here's The Truth

New Delhi: Several individuals throughout India took to Twitter over the weekend to demand a Cadbury boycott, saying that the firm utilises gelatin in several of its products. On social media, a screenshot from a website went viral, claiming that if a product has gelatine as an ingredient, it is made from beef.

"Is this true @CadburyUK? If yes, Cadbury deserves to be sued for forcing Hindus to consume halaal certified beef products. Our ancestors & Gurus sacrificed their lives but didn’t accept eating beef. But post "independence" rulers have allowed our Dharma to be violated with impunity," a user on the internet said in a tweet. Hundreds of tweets asking for a boycott of the British firm quickly became viral.

Cadbury Dairy Milk, on the other hand, clarified in a tweet that the Mondelez/Cadbury products sold and made in India are 100 per cent vegetarian and that the viral screenshot has nothing to do with Cadbury's Indian products. The green dot on the wrappers also indicates that the food is vegetarian, according to them.

Responding to the tweet, Cadbury wrote, "Hi Madhu, the screenshot shared in the Tweet is not related to Mondelez products manufactured in India. All the products manufactured and sold in India are 100% vegetarian. The green dot on the wrapper signifies that."

In a separate tweet, the firm advised people to double-check facts before posting them on social media, claiming that "negative posts" tarnish their brand.

"As you can well imagine, negative posts like these, damages consumer confidence in our well-respected and loved brands. We request our consumers to please verify facts related to our products before sharing them further."

Many readers also pointed out that the screenshot was taken from the Cadbury Australia website, and that the brand in India uses a green sign to indicate that the food is vegetarian.

