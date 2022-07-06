Upholding its reputation of leveraging cutting-edge technologies and innovation to deliver the best, Aakash + BYJU’S, has introduced the Aakash AudiPREP which is stated to be India’s first comprehensive audiobook for NEET aspirants.

Features of Aakash AudiPrep:

1) High quality audio content with proper modulation of sound and clear pronunciation prepared under the invigilation of highly qualified expert faculty

2) NEETY – GRITTY – Subject-wise previous year questions relevant to particular topics

3) Powerful Mnemonics to help memorize concepts in an easy way

4) Elaborative explanation of Diagrams, Tables and flowcharts for thorough understanding

5) Content builder covering important NEET concepts beyond NCERT syllabus

6) Interactive Quick Quizzes for self-assessment

7) Quick recap at the end of each chapter

8) Formulae Chart – cluster of various important formulae of the chapter to improve memorization

Aakash AudiPREP is an innovative web and app-based audiobook containing podcasts of scientifically designed study materials designed by experts. The audiobook lends detailed insight into Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology curriculum which will be incredibly useful for Class XI and XII students to crack the medical entrance examination.

Riding on digital transformation, AudiPREP aims to provide efficient and effective learning through a multi-sensory learning approach. The audiobook makes the process of revision of lessons anytime and where more convenient. The audiobook also encompasses a special feature called spaced repetition that assists students in grasping and retaining dry subjects easily. It is an effective and efficient tool for better time utilization.

The audiobook offers some exciting features such as high-quality audio content with proper modulation and clear pronunciation curated by Aakash experts and a compilation of subject-wise previous year questionnaires called NEETY GRITTY. It also offers powerful mnemonics, elaborative explanations of diagrams, tables and flow charts to improve the retention power of the students.

The audiobook also entails a Content Builder feature which covers relevant NEET concepts even beyond the NCERT syllabus and has interactive quick quizzes for self-assessment aiding in practising and preparing in a fun way. AudiPREP also provides a quick recap at the end of each chapter for rapid revision and cluster of important formulae making complex concepts engaging and easier to understand.

AudiPREP is a portable audiobook solution enabling the best utilization of time. One can listen and learn anytime, anywhere at their convenience. The tool also facilitates spaced repetition which is scientifically proven to improve long term memory recall. The audiobook also capacitates multisensory learning by encompassing visual sense through printed study material, hearing through audio recordings while arousing the sense of touch through writing my underlining the keywords and taking running notes.

AudiPREP will be available to Aakash+BYJU’s Class XI and XII students preparing for NEET free of cost.

