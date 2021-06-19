Businessman Held For Damaging BWSSB Pumping Station In Bengaluru

Some miscreants entered the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board pumping station at Bhuvaneshwarinagar on Tuesday morning. The BWSSB officials allege that they even demolished a compound wall by which the Board had incurred a loss of Rs 2 lakh.

The officials also told that the people also built a temporary shed in an hour in the premises. Byappanahalli police have filed a criminal case against them based on a complaint filed by Raghu R, assistant executive engineer of Koramangala Valley sub-division.

Rahu said, “A group of people gathered at the station and started demolishing the wall with the help of an earthmover around 8.30 AM”.

When BWSSB officials rushed to the spot, they claimed the property belonged to them. They refused to show the property documents when the officials asked for them. They immediately informed Byappanahalli police, who came to the spot and cleared the crowd.

“A case was registered against resident Anand, landlord and water businessman, and his associates Tejendra, Suraj, Krishnappa, Santosh, Kushal and others for causing damage to the government property,” police said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) had allotted the land to BWSSB and a pumping station was set up there 20 years ago. The station is defunct now with a sewage treatment plant coming up.