Jamui, Bihar: In a tragic road accident in the Malaypur area of Bihar's Jamui district on Sunday, 23 jawans of Bihar Military Police (BMP) received injuries.

According to the sources, Bihar Military Police jawans arrived in Jamui as part of security preparations for the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's event on July 18. The incident took place near a power grid of the Malaypur police station area on Sunday morning when the bus carrying jawans overturned in a 10-feet pit on the roadside.

“All the injured jawans have been moved to Sadar Hospital for treatment. Prima facie, it appears that the driver of the bus fell asleep following which the bus overturned on the road,” police officials present on the spot told reporters.

For CM Nitish Kumar's programme in Jamui, the BMP personnel were taken by Bihar police bus to the Jamui police line from Muzaffarpur district.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Close Shave for Lorry Driver as Unknown Miscreants Open Fire at Him Near ORR

