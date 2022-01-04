Bulli Bai Row: Delhi Police Seeks Details Of App Developer, User Who First Posted on Twitter

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have expedited their investigation into the Bulli Bai app row and have sought from the GitHub platform the details of the app developer of the controversial mobile application. It has also written to Twitter for information about the account handler who first posted about the app. The Delhi Police also asked Twitter to block and remove on the microblogging platform any offensive content shared from the Bulli Bai app, which had put up pictures of hundreds of Muslim women including prominent personalities for auction.

The National Commission for Women had also written to the Delhi Police to expedite its action in the case related to the app to ensure that such crimes do not recur. Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, on Monday directed the Delhi Police to appear before it within six days with details of the arrests made so far in the affairs of the Bulli Bai app and Sulli Deals.

The police said they have also approached the GitHub platform to know the intention and purpose behind the creation of such an application and its whereabouts.

As per reports a case has been registered under sections 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for harassment) of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber Police station of the southeast district on Saturday night.

The journalist stated that she was targeted by an unidentified group of people on the Bulli Bai app. However, the Delhi police have made no arrests in the case so far and a probe is underway.

Earlier in July, a case was registered by the Delhi Cyber Cell after it received a similar complaint about an unidentified group uploading photos of Muslim women on 'Sulli Deals' mobile application. This case was also under investigation.

