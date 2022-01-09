Bulli Bai App Creator Neeraj Bishnoi Tried To Kill Himself: Delhi Police

Bulli Bai App Creator Neeraj Bishnoi has threatened to kill himself in Delhi police custody. According to the reports, he has twice tried to harm himself. "The accused has confessed that he knows the creators of 'Sulli Deal', the app where Muslim women were auctioned. He has also accepted that he has access to the user account of Sweta Singh, who has been arrested by Mumbai police", said DCP of Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) special cell KPS Malhotra. The 'Bulli Bai' app was a clone of 'Sulli Deals'. Bulli Bai app targeted Muslim women by putting up their photos online for auction.

During the investigation it was found that "Neeraj is habitual of hacking, defacing the websites and learning the same since he was 15 years old."

According to the sources, Neeraj had hacked different websites of schools and universities of India as well as of Pakistan. Police said that, "Neeraj had chosen the Gurmukhi script in the crime as he found the same to be more impactful than the Devanagari script."

Neeraj, a second-year BTech student from an institute in Bhopal. He was arrested from Assam’s Jorhat. The police also recovered the device used to create the app that was hosted on GitHub, a Microsoft-owned software-sharing platform.

