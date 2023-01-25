Budget 2023: BJP Govt To Hold All Party Meeting On January 30

NEW DELHI: The ruling BJP government has convened an all-party meeting on the 30th of this month, ahead of the Budget Sessions 2023 to be held in Parliament. The meeting will be held at 12 noon in the Parliament House Complex.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Ministers, and floor leaders of political parties representing both the House of Parliament will attend it. As part of the meeting, the government will seek cooperation from all political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of both Houses of Parliament during the session.

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on the 31st of this month. The session will start with the Customary Address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both Houses in the Central Hall at 11 a.m. The Economic Survey will also be tabled in both Houses on the first day of the session. The Union Budget 2023-24 will be presented on the 1st of February by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

