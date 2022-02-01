Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Outlines 4 Big Priorities Of Govt

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget on Tuesday explained about four big priorities of Narendra Modi's government.

She said, "Moving forward on this parallel track, we lay the following four priorities - PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition, and climate action."

Gati Shakti:

PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for Multi-Modal Connectivity launched in October 2021. The main objective of the scheme is to bring down logistics costs.

Gati Shakti is a digital platform bringing development projects of 16 ministries, including railways and roadways, together for integrated planning and implementation.

Nirmala Sitharaman also said a national tele-mental health program will be launched for mental health counselling. IIT Bangalore will provide tech support for the programme.

She further stated that the government is focused on empowering the youths, women and the poor sections in the country and the next target of the government is to create 60 lakh jobs.

Also Read: Union Budget 2022: RBI to Launch Digital Currency Soon