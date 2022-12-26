Gujarat: BSF Jawan Lynched for Raising Voice Against Circulation of Daughter’s Obscene Video

Ahmedabad: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was beaten and axed to death in Gujarat's Nadiad by a minor boy’s family after he complained to them that their 15-year-old boy was sharing the objectionable video of his daughter in which the boy was also seen.

As per reports, the BSF jawan, their two sons and his nephew went to the home of a teenager in Chaklasi village on Saturday to talk about the issue. The teenager had allegedly circulated the video online which had gone viral.

The teenger’s family including his father started abusing the BSF jawan and his family. When he objected to the abusive words, the boy’s family started beating the jawan with sticks and later they attacked him with axes leaving him grievously injured and the jawan later succumbed to his injuries.

“On Saturday night, the BSF jawan and his family members went to the boy’s house. The boy’s father and six other family members, including two women, began abusing the jawan and his family members. He objected to the abusive words after which those seven members attacked him and his family,” according to the FIR filed by jawan’s wife

Acting on a complaint, Gujarat police arrested all the seven accused persons and they were charged with murder, attempt to murder, causing hurt and unlawful assembly.

