BS Yediyurappa Quits Karnataka CM Post In Emotional Farewell Speech

Speaking at the government's two-year achievement conference in Vidhan Sabha on Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa officially announced his exit. Yediyurappa sobbed as he announced his resignation as Chief Minister of Karnataka. A teary eyed CM informed everyone that this was his last day as Chief Minister.

"I will go to Raj Bhavan after lunch and submit my resignation," Yeddyurappa said. I have no regrets about quitting. I am happy to resign. He said that he can't describe in words his gratitude to Amit Shah, PM Narendra Modi and JP Nadda for allowing him to stay as the Chief Minister even after reaching 75.

The people of Shikaripura taluk made me a legislator seven times. People did not abandon us even when the opposition were trying to get leverage of power and caste. He thanked the efforts of millions of workers.

From the beginning of the conference, Yeddyurappa's words sounded like a farewell speech. Getting all sentimental, the Karnataka CM recalled the path he walked, his lonely battle and how he rose from the rank of ordinary worker to reach the position of CM, the hardships he faced to run the government, the challenges he faced.

I have achieved this with the blessings of people. The media has stood by me on all occasions.