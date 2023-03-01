New Delhi: British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who is on a visit to India to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting, raised the BBC ‘tax survey’ issue with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar during a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, ANI reported.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar and his British counterpart held bilateral talks on a range of issues. The two leaders also learnt to have discussed ways to expand two-way engagement in a number of areas.

Notably, the Indian tax officials carried out ‘tax surveys’ at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai last month. The surveys were carried out at the British broadcaster offices over allegations of irregularities in tax payments. The survey was seen in the backdrop of a controversy over the India: the Modi Question documentary which was about the 2002 Gujarat riots.

As per reports, EAM Jaishankar told his British counterpart that all entities operating in India must comply with the law of the land.

“All entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations,” the UK Foreign Minister was told, according to sources.

