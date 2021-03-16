Britain PM Boris Johnson India’s Visit Confirmed

Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be visiting India at the end of April. This would mark Johnson's first major international trip after Britain's exit from the European Union (EU). Johnson had planned an Indian trip in January as part of efforts to speed up trade talks between the two nations but was forced to cancel amid a surge of COVID-19 infections at home.

At the time, his office had hoped to rearrange the visit before Britain hosts the G-7 in June, which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to attend.

Aiming to expand its influence in the Indo-Pacific region while maintaining its strong ties with the US, the British government will be laying out the nation's post-Brexit defence and foreign policy priorities. Johnson's government said it would "tilt" its focus towards the Indo-Pacific region as part of its Integrated Review of government policy for the coming years, saying the area increasingly represented the geopolitical centre of the world.

Last month, Britain made a formal request to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), seeking membership of the 11-country bloc to open new avenues for post-Brexit trade and influence.

Also Read: After Justin Trudeau, UK PM Boris Johnson Phones To Congratulate Joe Biden