NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Prime Minister said that the Bollywood actor left behind several memorable performances. He praised the 34-year-old Bollywood actor for his memorable performances on TV and in films.

Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express condolences to actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He tweeted, “Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Amit Shah have also shared their condolences on his death.

"Shocked to learn that super talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more. He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during the oath-taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar, Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted.



Earlier in the day, the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Police found his body hanging in his room. As the news of Sushant’s death came out, Bollywood actors including Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddique, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Shraddha Kapoor, and many more expressed grief over the demise of Sushant.

