Breaking the Mould: Mona Singh Encourages Women To Embrace Unconventional Choices Through Meri Marzi

Mona Singh is a free-spirited soul who has a penchant to do something unique, whether it be on screen or in real life. On-screen, she's not afraid to try new and unconventional roles, from debuting as Jassi in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi to playing a mother in Lal Singh Chaddha. Off-screen, she's always seeking new experiences and adventures, choosing to wait until her 30s to get married and live her life by her personal mantra. What is it that fuels her quirkiness? The motto: Meri Marzi!

Although Mona swears by this motto, she knows not all women have the privilege to fully embrace it. To this end, she has created a community called Meri Marzi on coto, a social community app for women. The actress will closely interact with women through this community, allowing them to share their experiences and provide mutual support in pursuit of happiness and fulfilment.

Talking about her community Actress Mona Singh said, "We live in a world where women are always told what to do, what to wear, where to go, and so on. Even when it comes to choosing a career or a life partner, some women don't have the luxury of making that decision for themselves," says Mona Singh. "This has to change. We’ve got just one life, and life is short. So why waste it worriying about what the world thinks? That’s why I created 'Meri Marzi'.

This is a place to listen to their gut and heart when making decisions and to wholeheartedly accept the choices they make. For all the women out there, your priority has to be YOU!”