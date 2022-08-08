Breaking: Death Threat Given to UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Police WhatsApp, Probe Begins

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been given a death threat, police said on Monday. The police in Lucknow received a message on their WhatsApp number from an unknown person threatening to kill Yogi Adityanath.

The message sent to the police control room 112 on their WhatsApp threatened to kill the Chief Minister in a bomb explosion. A case has been registered against the unknown sender at Sushant Golf City police station and search to identify and arrest the accused is underway, police said.

A case has been registered at Sushant Golf City police station after receiving a WhatsApp message threatening to kill UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Search for the accused underway: Lucknow Police (file pic) pic.twitter.com/3k1V2TXmcV — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

