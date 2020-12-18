SURAT: A two-and-a-half-year-old organ donor from Gujarat's Surat gave new life to seven people including two kids from Russia and Ukraine . The boy's parents agreed to donate his organs after he was declared brain dead following an accident.

Two-and-a-half-year-old Jash Sanjeev Oza had fallen from the second floor of his neighbour's house at Bhatar area on December 9 while he was playing there.

He was declared brain dead on December 14 by doctors after he suffered brain haemorrhage, said an NGO on Wednesday, which had facilitated the entire organ donation process.

The boy's heart, lung, kidneys, liver and eyes were donated after consent from Jash's father Sanjeev Oza, a journalist who decided to donate his organs after officials of the NGO, Donate Life, approached him, the organisation said in a release.

Donate Life: https://www.facebook.com/donatelifetrust/posts/3515054805279355

-Jash's heart was transplanted into a four-year-old child from Russia and lung into a boy from Ukraine, the release said.

-The heart and lung were transported to Chennai's MGM Hospital, covering 1,615 km in 160 minutes.

-The kidneys were transported by road to Ahmedabad's Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC), covering 265 km in 180 minutes, via a special green corridor.

-One kidney was transplanted into a 13-year-old girl from Surendranagar and another into a 17-year-old girl from Surat.

-A two-year-old boy from Bhavnagar got a new life with his liver.

-The corneas were donated to Lok Drasti Chakshu Bank in Surat.