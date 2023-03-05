BrahMos Missile Test-fired from Indian Navy’s Missile Destroyer Warship

The Indian Navy successfully carried out a precision strike of BrahmMos supersonic missile on Sunday. The strike was launched from a ship in the Arabian Sea with DRDO designed Indigenous Seeker and Booster.

The successful trial reinforces the commitment towards ‘AtmaNIrbhar’ Bharat, the Navy said.

“The missile test was carried out from a Kolkata-class guided missile destroyer warship. BrahMos Aerospace is continuously working on increasing indigenous content in the missile,” said the Indian Navy officials.

In February, the Indian Navy pilots carried out the landing of LCA Tejas (Navy) on MiG-29K onboard INS Vikrant.

