BrahMos Missile Successfully Test-fired from Sukhoi Fighter in Bay of Bengal 

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force successfully tested the extended range version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile against a ship target from Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet. The range of the supersonic cruise missile is 450 km.

Earlier, the test-fire of an extended range of the Brahmos Air Launched missile was conducted on May 12 earlier this year. The missile achieved the set goals in the Bay of Bengal, the force said. It was also the first time the missile was test-fired from the Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet. The extended range was reported to have increased to 350 km from 290 km.

“The Indian Air Force today successfully fired the extended range version of BrahMos air launched missile against a ship target from a SU-30MKI aircraft,” said the statement issued by the defence wing of the Press Information Bureau.

With the successful test, the Indian Air Force achieved a capability boost to carry out precision strikes from Su-30 fighter aircraft against land/ sea targets over long ranges, it said.

The test-fire was a combined and synergetic effort by the IAF, Indian Navy, DRDO, Brahmos Aerospace Pvt Ltd and HAL have been instrumental in achieving this feat, a statement said.

“The extended range capability of the missile coupled with the high performance of the SU-30MKI aircraft gives the Indian Air Force a strategic reach and allows it to dominate the future battle fields,” the statement added.

The IAF successfully fired the Extended Range Version of the Brahmos Air Launched missile. Carrying out a precision strike against a Ship target from a Su-30 MKI aircraft in the Bay of Bengal region, the missile achieved the desired mission objectives. pic.twitter.com/fiLX48ilhv — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 29, 2022

(With inputs from agencies)