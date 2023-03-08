Brahmapuram Fire: Week-old Fire in Waste Dump Throws Toxic Smoke Cover Over Kochi

Kochi: A mountain of trash in Kerala’s Kochi which went up in smoke last week is still being put down by the firefighters. Due to the week-old fire at a local waste management plant in Brahmapuram, a thick toxic smoke cover has engulfed many areas of the city.

The fire department has pressed 30 fire tenders into service but the fire is so devastating, the services of two Navy helicopters are also being used to tackle the raging fire. In addition to this, 31 excavators and 120 fire force personnel are at work.

As per latest reports, the fire has been extinguished, however, efforts are still on to control the smoke. The toxic fumes have covered neighbouring areas like Kakkanad, Aroor and Vytilla regions of the city.

Due to the huge smoke cover over several areas, the data on the Kerala Pollution Control Board website shows PM2.5 and PM10 particulate levels in the air in Kochi which is above the prescribed standards.

Meanwhile, the residents have been advised to remain indoors and use N-95 masks if they step out. Some reports suggested that at least 20 firefighters have complained of breathing issues due to the exposure to toxic fumes in the waste management plant.

