Booster Dose of COVID Vaccine Not Required, Says ICMR Chief

According to ICMR Director General Dr. Balram Bhargava, there is no scientific evidence to justify the need for a booster vaccine dose against COVID-19. He further added that the government's current focus is to complete the second dose for India's adult population.

The booster dose issue is expected to be considered at the next meeting of India's National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), according to sources. "For the time being, the government's priority is to provide the second dosage of COVID-19 vaccine to all adult population in the country.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently stated that sufficient stocks are available and that the goal is to complete the immunization of the target population with two doses. He continued that, a decision on a booster dose will be made based on expert advice.

Earlier WHO had said something about the booster shots. The WHO has dubbed the distribution of booster doses of Covid vaccinations "a disgrace that must end now" at a time when the debate over booster shots has erupted in numerous countries, including India. However, countries such as Germany, Israel, Canada, and the United States have implemented booster programs.