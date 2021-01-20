Bookings Are Now Open For Volvo S60: Check Features, Price In India

Hyderabad / New Delhi: Volvo Car India has opened advance online bookings for the All-New S60 from today. It has set an introductory price of Rs. 45.9 lakh (ex-showroom) for a limited number of bookings made online. The company is also offering complimentary membership to its exclusive Tre Kronor Experience program to the early buyers of the luxury sedan.

The bookings can be made on the company website (www.volvocars.in). The deliveries of cars booked during January and February will commence from mid-March.

This is the first time that the company is taking bookings online only, as it recognizes the need to keep customers safe in the current times while giving them a hassle-free buying experience.

The exclusive Volvo Tre Kronor Experience Program will entitle the new S60 owners a host of priority and personalized experiences such as a dedicated Volvo relationship manager, doorstep solutions for certain services, complimentary pick up and drop of cars for service-related needs, benefits for referring new customers and rewards for new purchases.

“As a brand, we have saved more than 1 million lives through our safety innovations and we are committed to help saving the next million. The new S60 is one of the safest sedans today and surely helps us save more lives,” Charles Frump, Managing Director – Volvo Car India, said.

“The new S60 is an exciting car and will attract people who like top-of-the-line luxury and safety features in their ride. As we open the bookings for S60, we want to make sure the customers remain safe while retaining the flexibility to book the car from anywhere. The online route achieves both these goals efficiently,” Frump added.

The car is built on Volvo Cars’ own Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform and has secured a five-star rating from Euro NCAP, which certifies cars based on their safety apparatus. The new S60 shares safety technology and infotainment system with the top-of-the-line 90 Series cars and award-winning XC60, all of which have achieved industry-leading safety ratings. This makes the new S60 one of the safest cars on the road.

The City Safety with Autobrake technology assists the driver in avoiding potential collisions, and is the only system on the market to recognize pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. In a world first for the mid-size sedan segment, City Safety now also engages auto braking to mitigate oncoming collisions.

The Pilot Assist system – which supports the driver with steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 130km/h – has been upgraded with improved cornering performance. The S60 also includes Run-off Road Mitigation, Oncoming Lane Mitigation and steering assistance systems.

The car’s Sensus Connect infotainment system is fully compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and keeps drivers connected at all times. The intuitive control is a tablet-style touch screen interface that combines car functions, navigation, connected services and in-car entertainment apps.

Quick information about the All-New Volvo S60

Model: Volvo S60 T4 Petrol

Engine: 1969 CC

Power: 190 HP

Torque: 300 NM

Dimensions: Overall length – 4761 mm, Overall width – 2040 mm, Height – 1431 mm, Wheel Base – 2872 mm

Safety features: City Safety with Steering Support, Adaptive Cruise Control, Pilot Assist, Oncoming Mitigation by Braking, Lane Keeping Aid, Driver Alert Control, Speed Alert, Brakes with Hill Start Assist

Infotainment features: Harman Kardon Sound System (600 watts/14 speakers), 22.86 cm (9 inch) Sensus touchscreen

Drive modes: Comfort, Eco and Dynamic

Other luxury features: Panoramic Sunroof, Thor’s Hammer Headlights, Rear Park Assist Camera, Led Headlights with Active Bending Lights, Four-Zone Climate System – CleanZone Technology, Wireless Charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connectivity, and 45.72 cms (18 inch) 10-Multi Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel

VOLVO CARS IN INDIA

Swedish luxury car company Volvo established its presence in India in 2007 and has since then, worked intensively to market the Swedish brand in the country. Volvo Cars currently markets products through 25 dealerships in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR (South Delhi, West Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida), Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Pune, Raipur, Surat, Vishakhapatnam and Vijayawada.