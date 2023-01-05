Book Early Tickets to Visit Ram Mandir by January 1, 2024: Amit Shah in Tripura

Jan 05, 2023, 20:56 IST
New Delhi: Ahead of General elections, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be ready by January 1, 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

In a public rally in Tripura today, Amit Shah addressed ‘Rahul baba’ and said a ‘skyhigh’ Ram Mandir will be ready before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Rahul baba, listen from Sabroom (a place in Tripura) that a mammoth Ram Mandir will be ready on January 1, 2024,” Shah said and urged the people to book early tickets to visit the temple in Ayodhya. 

The Union minister blamed the Congress for the delay in the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He said due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the construction of the temple began. 

