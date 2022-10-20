Bommai Govt to Honour Puneeth Rajkumar with Karnataka Ratna on Karnataka Rajyotsava

Bengaluru: Kannada film actor late Puneeth Rajkumar will be conferred with the ‘Karnataka Ratna’ award posthumously on November 1, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday.

‘Karnataka Ratna’ is the highest civilian award and Rajkumar, who died on October 29, 2021, will be the 10th recipient of this prestigious award. His father and Kannada film star Rajkumar was also honoured with the Karnataka Ratna award in 1992. The honour will be given on Karnataka Rajyotsava or State’s formation day at an event in front of the Vidhana Soudha.

Earlier in the day, Bommai chaired a meeting in which the issue of Karnataka Ratna award was deliberated upon. The award was announced earlier, but it was finalised in a meeting on Thursday.

Addressing the reporters, the Chief Minister said this award is being given in recognition of the contribution of Puneeth Rajkumar to Kannada film industry, Kannada language and culture.

“Puneeth Rajkumar is a real Karnataka Ratna as he has remained in the hearts of people permanently through his achievements during his life. He must always be the source of inspiration for youths and for this purpose this award will be given to him posthumously,” Bommai said.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s docu-film ‘Gandhada Gudi’ is slated for release on October 28 a day before the first anniversary of the late Kannada actor. The movie follows the trails of nature and it shows Puneeth Rajkumar exploring the flora and fauna of Karnataka forests.

