Bombay HC To Pronounce Order On Arnab Goswami's Bail Plea Today

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court is set to pronounce its order regarding the interim bail application filed by Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and the two others in connection with the abetment of suicide case. The high court's website said the bench would assemble at 3 PM on Monday.

It may be recollected that the Alibaug police arrested Goswami and two others - Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused.

It is reported that the police found Goswami was posting on social media by using somebody's mobile phone, despite his personal mobile phone having been seized by police and decided to shift him to Taloja jail. While being escorted to Taloja jail, Goswami alleged that he was assaulted by the Alibaug jailer on Saturday evening, and that his life was in danger and he was not even allowed to speak to his lawyer.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Samyabrata Ray Goswami, Arnab Goswami's wife said he was framed on fake charges. After his arrest from his Lower Parel residence in Mumbai, Goswami was taken to Alibaug, where the Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded him and the two others in judicial custody till November 18.

The Alibaug Sessions Court will also hear a revision application by police opposing judicial custody of Goswami and seeking his police custody.(Inputs from PTI)