Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted permission to the family members of Telugu poet and founder of Revolutionary Writers' Association, Varavara Rao (81) to meet him at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

According to reports, a bench of justices RD Dhanuka and VG Bisht gave a verdict granting permission to Rao's family members to meet him at hospital and they said that it would be subjected to hospital protocols on granting permission to relatives of the person infected with the coronavirus.

He is a key accused in the Bhima Koregaon case and was kept in Taloja Prison in navi Mumbai a year ago. He was recently rushed to hospital with health problems and tests performed on him revealed that Rao had been infected with the COVID-19 on July 16, and he has been undergoing treatment at the Nanavati Hospital.

The court had also directed the Nanavati Hospital doctors to submit a detailed report on Rao's health condition over the past three days.

After he was tested positive for COVI-19, his family members requested the Maharashtra government to permit them to meet Rao, and allow at least one person among them to stay with Rao to look after him. Public associations are also demanding the government to release him immediately.