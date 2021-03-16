BolSubol App Launched: Here’s How It Works

The mobile app called BolSubol was recently launched and it is to make election-related information be available easier. It was launched by a start-up called Demokratika. This app comes ahead of the state assembly.

It is available on the Google play store and was launched to empower the voters. This news comes right before the State Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) elections in Kerala, Puducherry, Assam, Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

It is an interactive app made to help users. It has all the data for the Vidhan Sabha election and the Lok Sabha election from 1960 to 2021. It is in a visual format and works in a way that the user has an engaging experience. The iOS version of the app was launched on March 15.

As of now, the app focuses on the data related to the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections. But the upcoming time will bring more information from foreign countries as well including the UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. It was said that the app works independently without any connection to the government, any political party or other organization.

It aims at “presenting publicly available information in a more visually appealing format and allow for civil social conversations.” It was made after accumulating all the details and information from various sources. The details were put in after referring to the Election Commission of India, World Bank, Wikipedia and other news sources.

Demokratika director, Ritesh Verma told, “Except the election commission’s efforts, not much seems to be done by political parties to empower voters. He added that this is why they made the app. It will the major destination to get all the information. One single app for all the citizens who want to know about the elections.

The app contains a lot of details including information about the schedule, rankings, election data, etc.