Bollywood Celebrities, Cricketers Have Occupied Hospital Beds: Maha Minister

We all know that the entire country is in the grip of the second wave of coronavirus. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state having highest number of cases in the country.

Maharashtra textile minister Aslam Shaikh slammed some Bollywood celebrities and cricketers who have occupied hospital beds despite having mild symptoms. He said that hospital beds were meant for those with severe symptoms.

He said that Akshay Kumar and Sachin Tendulkar did not need to get themselves hospitalized. After spending a few days in the hospital, they could have remained isolated at home. He said that beds have to be used for the needy. To contain the spread of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government-imposed restrictions like night curfew and weekend lockdowns. The government has announced three jumbo field hospitals to increase the bed capacity.