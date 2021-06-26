BOI Recruitment 2021: Bank of India Vacancies, Check Eligibility and Last Date

BOI Recruitment 2021: The Bank of India (BOI) has some excellent news for job seekers. A job notice was recently posted by the bank for the replacement of numerous positions.

The following positions will be filled: Office Assistant, Attendant, and Watchmen Cum Gardner.

According to the announcement, these positions will be filled on a contract basis. The deadline to apply for these positions is June 30.

Candidates who are eligible and interested should submit their applications by that date to the address listed in the announcement.

There are three positions available for Office Assistant, one for Attendant, and three for Watchmen cum Gardner.

Eligibility Details:

Office Assistant: A basic understanding of accounting is required. MS Office, Tally, and Excel skills are required. It should be possible to type in the local language. Those who can type in English will be given priority.

Office Attendant: Candidates who live in the local district are eligible to apply for these positions.

Watchmen Cum Gardner: These positions are open to residents of the local district.

Age Limit:

Office Attendant: 18-45 years old, Attendant: 18-65 years old.

Watchmen: 18-65 years old, and Gardner's age range should also be between 18 to 65 years old.

How to apply: Candidates must download the application form from the bank's website or from the links provided below in order to apply. The application form must be completed and mailed to the address specified in the notice.

Notification 1: Link

Notification 2: Link