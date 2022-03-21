Body of Indian Student Killed in Ukraine Arrives in Bengaluru

The mortal remains of an Indian student killed in Russian shelling in war-torn Ukraine, arrived in Bengaluru on Monday. Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar, a final-year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University, was killed in the conflict zone on March 1. Naveen belonged to Haveri district in Karnataka. Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Chief Minister, and a member of Naveen's family were there at the airport around midnight to receive the body. They paid their respects to the deceased, and the Chief Minister put a wreath on the mortal remains.

"I thank the Central Government for its efforts to return the lifeless remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, who was killed in a shelling attack in Ukraine, back to India. It's a shame we lost him in the shelling," CM Bommai said in a letter. Dr Sudhakar K, Karnataka's Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, also thanked PM Modi and the Karnataka CM for their efforts in bringing back Naveen's mortal remains.

The Karnataka state minister handed over a cheque for Rs. 25 lakhs to Naveen Shekharappa's family and offered a job for a family member. Earlier on Saturday, Naveen's father, Shankarappa, stated that the family has decided to give their son's body for medical research. According to media sources, his parents have decided to donate his body to a private hospital for medical research in Davangere after paying their last respects.

"My kid wanted to be a doctor, but that did not come true. At the very least, his body can be used for research by other medical students. toAs a result, we have chosen to give his corpse for medical study at home " said Naveen's father to ANI news agency.