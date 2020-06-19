CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday paid floral tributes to three Indian army personnel, who died fighting the Chinese in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

The bodies of sepoys Gurbinder Singh (Sangrur), Gurtej Singh (Mansa) and sepoy Ankush Thakur (Hamirpur, HP) were brought to the Chandigarh Air Force station from Leh and will be taken by road to their native places in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh later.

"The bodies were brought from Leh to Chandigarh. We paid our tributes. The bodies of two soldiers from Punjab and one from Himachal Pradesh will be taken to their native places," Singh was quoted saying by a channel after coming out of the station.

Laying a wreath on the mortal remains of Sepoys Gurbinder Singh from Sangrur, Gurtej Singh from Mansa & Ankush from Hamirpur, HP at Chandigarh. Salute their supreme sacrifice at this young age. The nation is forever indebted. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Ou87OZqemi — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 19, 2020

He termed the attack as horrendous and barbaric and said India should take strict retaliatory action.

"I have said that what they (China) have done is very wrong and India should take strict action on this issue," he said.

On Thursday, two Punjab soldiers Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh and Naib Subedar Satnam Singh who died fighting the Chinese in Galwan Valley were cremated at their native villages in Patiala and Gurdaspur districts.

I pay my respects and bid adieu to Punjab's gallant sons, Nb Sub Mandip Singh & Nb Sub Satnam Singh whose last rites have been organised today. It's a terrible loss and we will forever remember your supreme sacrifice. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/RZE8KG5cBi — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 18, 2020

Four of the 20 soldiers who died in the clash in Ladakh on Monday were from Punjab.

As the bodies of sepoys Gurbinder Singh and Gurtej Singh are expected to reach their villages later in their day, several youngsters including children from their villages are waiting with tricolours in their hands to pay their tributes.