UP Board Class 12 English Exam Cancelled After Paper Leak

The UP Board Class 12 English exam, which was supposed to take place on Wednesday (March 30), was cancelled because of a paper leak. As per the details, the exam was cancelled in 24 districts throughout Uttar Pradesh. The rescheduling of the exam date has yet to announce

Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Bagpat, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Sitapur, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Etah, and Shamli are among the districts.

Ballia DIOS has been suspended in connection with the document leak investigation. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the UP Board paper leak scandal and stated that whoever is found guilty will not be spared.

Also Read: UGC Introduces New UG & PG Degree Courses, MCA Reduced To Two Years

The chief minister further stated that anybody found guilty will face charges under the National Security Act (NSA).

The Uttar Pradesh school board examinations for classes 10 and 12 began on March 24 under strict conditions, with over three lakh cameras installed at examination centres to prevent cheating.

The exams will last through April. The exam is being held in two shifts, from 8 a.m. to 11.15 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5.15 p.m.