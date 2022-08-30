Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (no -3) joins the list of the top three richest persons after Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in the ranking order, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This is the first time an Asian person has broken into the top three of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index list. The net worth of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are currently at USD 251 billion and USD 153 billion, respectively.

Adani (60 ) is said to have overtaken Louis Vuitton chairman Bernard Arnault (France) as his total net worth of USD 137.4 billion, has surpassed the wealth of Louis Vuitton chairman Arnault. Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani is at number 11 with a total USD 91.9 billion worth.

The Bloomberg index is a daily ranking of the world's richest people where details about the net worth analysis of billionaires are given in the list. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.

Adani is a first-generation entrepreneur and the Adani Group comprises of 7 publicly listed entities with businesses spanning energy, ports and logistics, mining and resources, gas, defence and aerospace and airports. The Adani Group is the third largest conglomerate (after Reliance Industries and the Tata Group) in India.

Also Read: Reliance Way Forward: Rs 2.75 lakh Crore Investment Plan, says Mukesh Ambani At RIL 45 AGM