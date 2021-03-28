Bloodbath In Myanmar: World Leaders Condemn Killing Of Civilians, Kids

The military chiefs of the United States, Japan, South Korea, Britain and various others condemned the bloodbath in Myanmar on Saturday, after at least 100 people including several children were killed by the security forces. The number of civilians who have died since the February 1 coup has crossed 440.

Myanmar was in turmoil since the military staged a coup and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering mass protests demanding a return to democracy. Some people are sharing videos of the Myanmar Army's cruel acts on social media. In the videos, one could see the army firing on the youths riding bikes.

Large-scale protests are being reported from places such as Yangon, Mandalay, Naypyidaw. In the latest deaths reported, 29 people were killed in Mandalay while 24 victims belonged to Yangon.

A statement said, "A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting - not harming - the people it serves."

It further reads, "We urge the Myanmar Armed Forces to cease violence and work to restore respect and credibility with the people of Myanmar that it has lost through its actions."

There was a grand parade of troops and military vehicles on Saturday in Naypyidaw. The junta leader, General Min Aung Hlaing, warned that the acts of terrorism will not be tolerated.

Local monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said that violence erupted across the country with the military using live rounds in more than 40 townships across nine regions including the largest city Yangon.

AAPP further added, "Junta forces shot machine-guns into residential areas, resulting in the deaths of many civilians, including six children between ten and sixteen years. The fact the illegitimate military regime is targeting children is a grave act of inhumanity."