Block Congress Twitter Handle for Violating Copyright Norms: Bengaluru Court Directs Microblogging Site

A Bengaluru court on Monday ordered the temporary blocking of Congress and its Bharat Jodo Yatra Twitter handles for allegedly using copyrighted content in their campaign videos. The court passed a direction to the social media company after a music firm filed a case against the grand old party for allegedly using copyrighted music from Kannada blockbuster movie KGF-2 to make Bharat Jodo Yatra videos.

The complainant M Naveen Kumar had said MRT Music was the sole proprietor of the Hindi songs of South Indian movie KGF-2. The music label said the Congress party has used the songs from the Kannada movie to create social media content for the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In its order, the court said MRT Music has fought their case with the original work and established that the copyrighted work was used without seeking explicit permission.



“These prima facie materials available before this court at this stage establishes that if same is encouraged plaintiff who is in the business of acquiring cinematography films, songs, music albums etc., will be put to irreparable injury and further same leads to encouraging the piracy at large (sic),” the court order stated.

Following the complaint from the music label, the Bengaluru police filed an FIR against the Congress party, in general, and the three Congress leaders, in particular. The music company has made it clear that it ‘has no intentions to tarnish the image of any political party.’

Meanwhile, Congress has responded to the court order and said it will explore legal remedies at its disposal.

“We have read on social media about an adverse order from a Bengaluru court against INC & BJY SM handles. We were neither made aware of nor present at court proceedings. No copy of the order has been received. We are pursuing all the legal remedies at our disposal,” Congress tweeted.

