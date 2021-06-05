Black Fungus Cases Reported In Karnataka

Karnataka has recorded 1,784 cases of mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, with 62 people recovering and 111 deaths, according to State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

According to him, the state government is considering incorporating black fungus treatment in the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka plan for low-income and lower-middle-class individuals.

During the second wave, black fungus emerged in the state as a post-Covid problem. "A total of 1,784 black fungus cases have been reported in the state, with 62 of them recovering. The state has been given sufficient medicine," Sudhakar said.

The Centre was allocated 9,750 vials of Amphotericin-B, a medication used to treat black fungus, of which 8,860 vials were received on Friday, he added. "We've received 18,650 vials so far. Government hospitals received 8,860 vials, while private hospitals received 9,740 vials," according to the Minister.

He stated that roughly 70-75 lakh individuals would be given vaccines in June as part of the immunization push. "So far, almost 1.5 crore doses have been given out throughout the state. In our state, around 2.25 crore people will have received at least one dose of vaccine by the end of June. Everyone would be immunized as soon as possible," Sudhakar said.

He predicted that the second wave will pass through the state by the end of June, but urged residents to behave in a Covid-appropriate manner.