Black Fungus: AIIMS Delhi Report Over 20 Cases In A Single Day

More than 20 cases of 'Black Fungus' (Mucormycosis) disease are being reported daily in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, said Neurology Head Dr Padma Srivastava.

She said, "Mycormycosis was always there in those who are immunocompromised, diabetic, high steroid dose, but it was never in this number."

Dr Padma suggested that Covid-19 patients having diabetes should control their sugar levels and also use of steroids should be restricted.

The doctor told that the cases of Black fungus are being reported for two months, so far, more than 1800 cases are reported. Now, Delhi is reporting high number of cases out of which most of them have either taken high doses of steroids or are diabetic.

"COVID-19 strain may also be the reason and we need to do genome sequencing to understand this disease more," she said.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection, stated the Union Health Ministry. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other types of skin trauma.

Meanwhile, the Telugu states governments are planning to include the treatment of Black Fungus into 'Arogya Sri'