Black and White Fungus, Now India is Reporting Cases Of Yellow Fungus

The situation is already concerning in the country. People already on the edge due to the Coronavirus cases have a new cause for panic: the back fungus and white fungus. In addition, doctors now say that they have recently discovered another variant in the virus called ‘yellow fungus’.

Medical experts have said that the yellow fungus is as dangerous or even more when compared to the black and white fungus. The very first case of yellow fungus was reported from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Officials are saying that they find yellow fungus more dangerous than the other ones. The patient is currently being treated with anti-fungal medicines.

Yellow Fungus

Symptoms of this include tiredness, low appetite and visible weight loss. These are the more common symptoms but the serious ones include pus. The healing of wounds become relatively slow and the person starts looking malnourished.

The person might also suffer organ failure. The symptoms here are more concerning, so you must consult a doctor as soon as you notice any issues.

Also Read: Cases Of intestinal Black Fungus Reported in Delhi

The major cause of yellow fungus is bad hygiene. The surroundings of your home should be cleaned. Use disinfectants while cleaning your house and make sure that even you use sanitiser regularly. Do not eat stale or old food. The food you consume is the most important thing. The bacteria also grow in high humidity.

White Fungus

This fungus is mostly found in an unhealthy environment and also in water. It is transmitted when people with low immunity touch objects containing this fungus.

Medical experts said that the white fungus is likely to affect the brain, respiratory organs, digestive system, kidneys, nails and oesophagus. People with diabetes, cancer etc and over usage of steroids are likely to get infected with the virus. Doctors say that white fungus is more likely to affect the chest and lungs while its symptoms are cough, chest pain and difficulty in breathing.

Black Fungus

The Black Fungus infects COVID patients only. It's caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes and often affects the sinuses, lungs, skin, and brain. COVID patients receiving oxygen therapy in the ICU, where a humidifier is used, are susceptible to fungal infection due to moisture exposure. But not all COVID patients will get infected by this disease.

Apart from steroids, Covid19 patients who are already suffering from other health issues like diabetes or Blood pressure become really vulnerable.