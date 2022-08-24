BJP Stages Walkout After Nitish Kumar Wins Floor Test in Bihar Assembly

The Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led newly formed Bihar government proved its majority in the floor test held on Wednesday, 24 August, with the support of 160 MLAs. BJP MLAs walked out of the assembly shortly before the results were annouced.

The Assembly, which started the floor test on Wednesday afternoon, had been adjourned following Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha's resignation from the post.

The current effective strength of the Assembly is 243, and any party or alliance needs to meet the magic number of 122 MLAs to prove its strength in the house.

After snapping ties with the BJP, the JD(U) had entered into an alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other parties to form the government in the state two weeks ago.

The parties that are supporting the new government are RJD (79 MLAs), JD(U) (45), Congress (19), CPI-ML (12), HAMS (4), CPI (2), CPM (2), and AIMIM (1). The BJP, meanwhile, has 76 MLAs.