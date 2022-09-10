BJP Shocker to Purandeswari

Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Daggubati Purandeswari was already divested of Odisha Party in charge responsibilities and now BJP has appointed Om Mathur from Rajasthan as the new in-charge of Chhattisgarh unit in the place of Daggubati Purandeswari. Since November 2020, she was the in charge of BJP affairs in Chhattisgarh and Odisha. On Friday, an order was issued appointing Om Mathur, a key leader from Rajasthan, as the incharge of BJP affairs in Chhattisgarh in place of Purandeswari. The decision to change the incharge was taken by the high command after BJP national president JP Nadda participated in party programs in Chhattisgarh.

Mathur shares a good relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and he was earlier in charge of Gujarat and in charge during the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh last year. Mathur played a key role in UP's victory in the elections. For the past one-and-a-half years, rumours were doing rounds that she did not work to strengthen the party as per the expectations of the party.

Besides Chhattisgarh, BJP has also declared new in-charges for Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Tripura, and West Bengal.

