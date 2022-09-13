Kolkata: The area near the 19th century iconic Howrah station had turned into a battle zone as hundreds of BJP agitators clashed with police during a protest march to the state secretariat on Tuesday.

BJP had hired seven trains to bring the party members and supporters from different parts of the state for its ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ or ‘Nabanna Chalo’ march. In view of large amounts of cash recovery during the Enforcement Directorate raids in West Bengal, the state BJP had given a call for the 'Nabanna Abhijan' (march to secretariat) on September 13.

The protest march witnessed violence and arson as a police car was also set on fire. In Santragachhi, the police were pelted with stones as they chased away the protesters. Similar scenes were also witnessed in Howrah, Kolkata’s Lalbazar and MG Road areas.

Several police officers and saffron camp members, including leaders Mina Devi Purohit and Swapan Dasgupta were reportedly injured in the melee. To prevent the protestors marching ahead, the police used tear gas and water cannons and dispersed the protesters near the Howrah bridge as they clashed with security officials.



Several BJP workers were detained by the police following the clashes. Alongwith the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and party leader Rahul Sinha were also detained.

“Everyone got to see how the partisan police tried scuttling a leader of opposition’s democratic right to protest outside Nabanna. I was manhandled by a woman constable, people saw that too,” Adhikari told media persons before being whisked away in a prison van.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Police detain BJP leaders including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Rahul Sinha and MP Locket Chatterjee from Hastings in Kolkata ahead of BJP's Nabanna Chalo march Leaders taken to Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar pic.twitter.com/aPgJm7q6Dn — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

On the other hand, the ruling TMC party condemned the violence. The Mamata Banerjee-led party’s spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that the BJP was fomenting trouble under the garb of protest.

“It is part of a bigger game plan to destabilise West Bengal this festive season. This is not democratic movement. This is goondaism,” he said.

HYPOCRISY OF @BJP4India EXPOSED! Is this what our police personnel deserve?

They go out of their way for protecting people - come rain or shine! They keep us safe at all times. On Rakhi, @BJP4Bengal leaders tie rakhis to @WBPolice personnel & pose for photos. On other days 👇 pic.twitter.com/FM1cHMxRa1 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 13, 2022

Meanwhile, the Calcutta high court has sought a report from West Bengal home secretary over BJP Nabanna Abhijan. It also directed the police to not illegally detain any person and also ensure that there is no damage to public property.

#WATCH : Moment before the police vehicle was torched in #Kolkata by irate mob. Many faces could be clearly visible. This is Kolkata Rabindra Sarani. #BJP #NabannaChalo protest pic.twitter.com/TFecVQJj3W — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) September 13, 2022

(With inputs from agencies)

