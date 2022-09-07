Chennai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi officially launched the party's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon, however, the ‘padyatra’ or foot march will begin on Thursday morning.

With an eye on the 2024 general elections, Congress’s massive mass contact programme will cover a 3,500-km foot march in 150 days. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will traverse 12 states and 2 Union Territories excluding the poll-bound states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The yatra will be led by Rahul Gandhi. He will be accompanied by 117 fellow yatris. The Congress leader will be meeting a select group of people from 7 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. everyday while it will be a mass connect programme in the evening.

Addressing a public meeting here, Rahul Gandhi said the tricolour belongs to every religion, state and language, but it is under attack today by the BJP and the RSS that are dividing India on lines of religion and language.

#BharatJodoBegins officially

CM Tamil Nadu Shri @mkstalin, CM Rajasthan Shri @ashokgehlot51 & CM Chhattisgarh Shri @bhupeshbaghel hand over the Tiranga to Shri @RahulGandhi at Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam to mark the onset of the biggest political movement in India since independence. pic.twitter.com/TaGRluQ5nx — Congress (@INCIndia) September 7, 2022

“India is the institutions that protect this flag. India is free media that protects this flag. India is a judiciary that protects this flag. And today every single one of our institutions is under attack by BJP, RSS. They think this flag is their personal property. They think they can determine single-handedly the future of this people, state of this country,” Gandhi said.



Owing to ill health, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi could not attend the Bharat Jodo Yatra launching ceremony. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi visited his father Rajiv Gandhi's memorial in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur, where the former Prime Minister was killed in a suicide attack on May 21, 1991.