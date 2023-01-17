BJP President J P Nadda's Tenure Extended Till June 2024

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J P Nadda's tenure has been extended till June 2024. The Party National executive during its meeting in New Delhi today unanimously decided to extend his term.

Briefing media, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nadda, the party will register a victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with a bigger mandate than in 2019. He lauded Nadda's leadership in serving people during COVID adding that the party won in many state assembly polls under him.

The term for Nadaa Ji as the Party President has been extended till June 2024. Throughout his leadership-term, the organisation of the Party has worked on the principle of 'Seva Hi Sangathan' right from the booth to the national levels. - Shri @AmitShah

#BJPNEC2023

BJP's two-day national executive meeting began in New Delhi on Monday and the party president J P Nadda exhorted party leaders to work hard to win all the upcoming nine state elections this year before the 2024 parliamentary elections. “2023 is very important for the BJP,” Nadda said in the party’s high-level meeting which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, key Union ministers, CMs, and deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states.

