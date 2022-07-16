BJP Picks West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice-Presidential Candidate

BJP president JP Nadda has announced West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as BJP-led NDA candidate for the Vice-President post on Saturday.

Jagdeep Dhankhar is a "kisan putra" (son of farmer) who established himself as "people's governor", BJP chief J P Nadda said.

"Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has excellent knowledge of our Constitution. He is also well-versed with legislative affairs. I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha & guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress (sic), " Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

The decision was taken at BJP parliamentary board meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, besides BJP chief JP Nadda attended the meeting.

The electoral college for picking the next vice president, who is also the ex-officio Rajya Sabha chairperson, comprises members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Out of Parliament’s current strength of 780, the BJP alone has 394 MPs, more than the majority mark of 390.

The last date for filing of nomination papers for the poll is July 19 and the election is scheduled for August 6.

